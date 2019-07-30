UGC urges colleges to adopt outcome-based evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka chapter of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday convened a two-day workshop with evaluators of various universities in the state to encourage them about new methods of assessments for transforming education from a marks-based system to outcome-based learning.

At the workshop – Evaluation reforms in higher education – Prof M Sridhar, member, committee for new education policy, stressed on the need for universities to shift from examination and evaluation mode to that of ‘assessment’. Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC, asked the evaluators what the purpose of examinations is. Striking at the heart of the problem, he pressed for comprehensive education which not just makes students job-worthy, but also instills in them ‘personality and a sense of values’. He said the present system of testing merely encourages rote learning and does not aid in the growth of students.

Renu Batra, additional secretary of UGC pointed out to ‘the ten point quality mandate of UGC for the overall development of collegiate education which is underway. Evalutions being one of them.’ A 100-day programme will be held for the implementation of each item – to name a few – digitization of certificates, induction programmes in universities, increasing accreditation rate among colleges.



Officials said, “Over the past 10 months, as many as 14 programmes have been held for teachers, students, heads of institutes.”