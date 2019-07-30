Home Cities Bengaluru

Visvesvaraya museum’s two-month caravan brings space to citizens

Stepping into the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum makes for an out-of-the-world experience for space enthusiasts as well as new entrants to space science.

The space is open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm| Shriram BN

By Pearl MariaD’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stepping into the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum makes for an out-of-the-world experience for space enthusiasts as well as new entrants to space science. From discovery of the Higgs particle, gravitational waves to merger of neutron stars and black holes, visitors here can treat themselves to this space from 10am to 6pm. For the next two months, a caravan-styled exhibition called ‘Vigyan Samagam’ will acquaint the visitors with India’s indigenous programmes to understand the origin and evolution of the universe.

The programme is organised by the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology, National Council of Science Museums and Ministry of Culture, to nurture interest in pure sciences, especially among students.

Seminars, quizzes and competitions will be held about European Organisation for Nuclear Research, Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research, India-based Neutrino Observatory, International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and other topics. Models of the same and interactive kiosks have been set up at
the museum for better understanding.

Inaugurating the programme, Anil Kakodkar, member of Atomic Energy Commission and Chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, Mumbai, said the event was meant to bring “Mega science a step closer to the society”.

The caravan which arrived in the city from Mumbai on July 29 will leave for Kolkata on September 28. It will then be taken to New Delhi and other smaller cities, organisers said.

“The latest addition to the exhibition is ‘Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiments’, India’s indigenous 28m Gamma Ray telescope at Hanle, Ladakh, which is already functional,” said scientist and head of Nuclear Controls and Planning Wing in the Department of Atomic Energy, Ranajit Kumar.

