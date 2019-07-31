Home Cities Bengaluru

Building plan approval may not be mandatory soon

Proposal is for sites smaller than 40x60sqft; BBMP expects govt nod in a fortnight

Published: 31st July 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, you will not need building plan approval for residential properties if the size of the site is less than 40x60 sqft. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made a proposal to the state government in this regard under the ease of doing business scheme. “We will follow trust and verify approach,” BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told the council on Tuesday.

He said that as per building bylaws, all proposals are sent to the civic body. Now, the builder will have to give a declaration stating that the proposal submitted is correct, and they will be held responsible in case of any damages or consequences. Building drawings will have to be certified by a registered architect and submitted to the civic body.

The construction should be on a validated BBMP land. “Once government approval is obtained, no other organisation like Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd, revenue or Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board can demand occupancy certificate. It would also not be essential while filing taxes. The proposal is expected to get a nod in a fortnight,” said a BBMP official.

“The proposal has been made on the lines of the plan of self-tax assessment scheme, where citizens will have the liberty to self assess their properties. However, if any violation is found during the inspection, then the offender will be penalised. The BBMP will also hold power to penalise the offender and demolish the property,” the official added.

Corporators have already given their consent to the proposal. One of the corporators said that this was required as many engineers were collecting bribe from citizens. In some cases they also demanded a cut in the khata. Several files were pending before the engineers for more than two years, the corporator added.

Documentation process gets easier
BBMP has also eased the documentation process required for construction of homes for the economically weak people. Earlier, title deeds or other documents were required to prove that the land belonged to that person. But now, an electricity or water bill, along with an affidavit, will be sufficient as residential proof.

