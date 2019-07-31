Civic workers undergo health check-up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Biocon Ltd launched an integrated programme for screening of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) for pourakarmikas, the sanitation staff of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Around 3,000 pourakarmikas will be screened over four months from areas in the BBMP West Zone. The programme aims at controlling NCDs including diabetes, hypertension and oral, breast and cervical cancers, by increasing awareness about lifestyle modifications and providing training in self-breast and oral examination.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said, “There is an increase in the incidence of non-communicable diseases in Karnataka. At BBMP, we are committed to the health of our pourakarmikas.

Through this program, we will be focussing on improving their health condition with adequate health education, early diagnosis and treatment.

We are glad to be associated with Biocon Foundation, KLES Institute of Dental Sciences and Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) for this programme.”

A pilot screening programme was conducted in December 2018 for 89 pourakarmikas from Shankarmutt ward. This pilot enabled the roll out of the program on a larger scale.