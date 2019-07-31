Home Cities Bengaluru

Cure for first case of rare disorder in Indian adult may be caffeine  

The patient suffered from involuntary and abnormal jerky movements of his hands and head since the age of 13, but these jerks were initially mild.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MedGenome Labs, a city-based genetic testing lab, has detected a rare genetic brain disease called Myoclonus-Dystonia wherein the face, neck and hands of a person start shaking and experience jerks, due to a disorder called ADCY5-related dyskinesia. Six months ago, the lab received a blood sample of a 21-year-old from Mumbai who had been diagnosed with the disease. Genetic testing using a method called Exome sequencing found a mutation in a gene, which made him the first such case reported of an Indian adult suffering from this disorder, the lab said. 

The patient suffered from involuntary and abnormal jerky movements of his hands and head since the age of 13, but these jerks were initially mild. This progressed to moderate severity over the last few years.“His whole body trembled when he was anxious or even concentrating on an activity such as riding his scooter. He was on medicines, which helped control the movements to an extent,” said Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Head of Movement Disorders Clinic at Global Hospitals, Mumbai.

Dr V L Ramprasad, Chief Operating Officer, MedGenome Labs, said, “ADCY5 mutation causes abnormal involuntary movements affecting the neck, arms and face. This mutation can also lead to episodic worsening triggered by anxiety, stress or inactivity before/after sleep. We submitted a paper. It was reviewed two-three weeks ago and published in MDCP (Movement Disorders Clinical Practice), an international clinical neurology journal. Interestingly, around the same time French Neurology researchers found that caffeine can help manage the disorder.”

An 11-year-old boy of African origin in France had the same disorder and was prescribed caffeine. Treatment started off with 1 cup of espresso that dramatically reduced shaking episodes for seven hours, the lab said in a statement.

“When the parents accidentally gave him decaffeinated coffee once, it resulted in return of shaking episodes. They realised the problem and resumed treatment with caffeinated coffee, instantly bringing relief to the patient. This chance observation can now help similar patients around the world to find a low-cost way to manage their symptoms,” it read.

Speaking to CE, Dr Agarwal said, “Since this recent discovery by the French researchers, we have recommended caffeine to our patient as well. We expect a dramatic reduction in symptoms and are waiting to hear back from the him. Any country only gets two to three such cases. In India, only one case of a child having this disorder was reported earlier.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp