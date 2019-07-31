'Engineers don't care about ward committee meetings'  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Corporators on Tuesday asked Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad to cancel ward committee meetings. The corporators said they no longer want to attend ward committee meetings as executive and assistant executive engineers hardly turn up.

Thanisandra corporator Mamatha KM said that the engineer has been dodging all the ward committee meetings for almost a year now. An agitated Mamatha stood in the floor of the house and said that henceforth she will not attend any ward committee meeting because engineers are not cooperating. She added that she is forced to take this step as the engineer from her ward has approved bills worth Rs 10 crore for garbage clearance without even informing her.

Many corporators also quipped that the engineers are more powerful than the commissioner. They also added that the engineers often threaten people saying that corporators keep changing but engineers are here for the long haul and this is why citizens must abide by what they say. Agitated by this, the Mayor asked engineers of all the wards to be present at the council to resolve various issues.

Decision on banning hoardings, flexes deferred



The most awaited decision to be taken by the BBMP council to ban commercial hoardings, flexes and banners across the city has been deferred to the next council meeting. At present, the March 2019 approval banning commercial flexes, banners and hoardings across the city stays.