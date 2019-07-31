Healing through stories

Home Cities Bengaluru

Storyteller Sowmya Srinivasan  Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stories have powerful metaphors that help us gain a deep perspective of ourselves and the world around us, believes storyteller Sowmya Srinivasan, who will be conducting a healing storytelling workshop in the second week of August. Meant to help those who love to introspect, and have a deep desire to find meaning and purpose in the world, the session will help “story-lovers and people on a path of self-development.”

“Discussing the personal connections we can make to stories from around the world, known as wonder tales and folktales is the aim of the session,” says Srinivasan, who believes in the transformative power of stories and storytelling and would like to spend the rest of her life gathering stories from around the world and using them for healing and recovery.

The workshop, open to those above the age of 16, starts with a simple welcome ritual, which is the ringing of the meditation bowl to set the intention for the session. It is followed by a story being shared, which they discuss and reflect on.

“I recall the very first session which I found thrilling. What if your innermost core is taken away, how would you live? was the question raised.

The participants shared how this story called the Whale and the Crow, which is an Inuit folktale as retold by Laura Simms – a very lovely storyteller – was very powerful,” Srinivasan says, adding that these circles help people connect, discuss and reflect about themselves and the world around them in a non-judgemental, and imaginative manner as metaphors help us to distance ourselves and see the world from a birds-eye view.“But the challenge is getting the word out into the people and helping them see how this is a meaningful circle,” she says, about the circle that is held on the second of every month. 

Circle of Healing Storytelling will be held on August 8, at 6.45pm, at Atta Galatta, Koramangala

