Kaash...if only: Of dreams and reality

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the success of plays - ‘A Mother’s Wish’ and ‘A Train of Thought’, director Avinash Rao is back with the third production of his dreams trilogy, called ‘Kaash...if only’ and presented by the Enchanted Circle, the play is set to be staged this weekend. ‘Kaash ‘is a journey of self-discovery of three friends as they understand themselves, each other, and life.

The story revolves around Ankit and Nisha, two friends who grow up in a small factory township. While Nisha plans on moving to the city for a regular job, Ankit tends to dream about fame and recognition through his sketch art. As the years go by, the two friends lose touch and Ankit meets Sam, a pen pal who resides in the United States.

Life takes a turn when Nisha finds her ambition and Ankit faces the harsh reality of his dreams. Through the course of their journey, the friends discover the various ways of life. A thought-provoking and compelling play, ‘Kaash’ reflects on life at different stages. Filled with dreams, memories and friendship, ‘Kaash’ is certain to make the audience nostalgic. Kaash..if only will be staged on August 3, 5 pm at Rangasthala, Rangoli Metro Art Center, MG Road.