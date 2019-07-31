Kamaraj Road stretch to be barricaded with steel for I-Day security

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of enhancement of security and safety measures in and around Parade Grounds on account of thousands of visitors expected to visit the Parade Grounds for Independence Day celebrations, the traffic police have directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to immediately put in place steel barricades. Metro had sealed off a portion of the Kamaraj Road since June 15 in connection with works related to an interchange underground Metro station of Phase-II here. The 200-metre stretch between MG Road and Cubbon Road will remain closed for at least 35 more months. The interchange station forms part of the Gottigere-Nagavara Metro Line.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a top traffic cop said that police were keen on three specific spots being completely barricaded with strong structures by BMRCL. “Pedestrians are permitted to walk along the 200-metre stretch, which has been barricaded presently.

One side of the footpath is being protected with a compound wall, but on the other side gunny bags have been kept and even light barricading using cloth-like structures has been done. We expect at least 7,000 visitors, including over 3,000 school children to visit the Grounds to take part or watch celebrations on August 15,” said the top cop. Traffic police are insisting the BMRCL to put up steel barricades for their safety until the Independence Day, he said.

“It is aimed at preventing any stampede from taking place. Also, we do not want any child to slip from the footpath and fall where Metro construction work is being carried on. We will be glad if they continue with it even later in the interests of public safety,” he added.

Speaking about the other two segments which cops want secured are a blockage of the view of the podium from the spot where Metro work is going on. “We call it as View Cutting and this is done as part of VIP security measures,” he said. “Gate No. 4 leading to the Parade Grounds also needs to be sealed with barricades,” the cop added.A top BMRCL official confirmed the orders given to it by the traffic wing of the Cubbon Park station, and said it would begin barricading work at the earliest.

Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted

Metro train services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations on the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road) will not be available from 9.30 pm on August 3 till 11 am on August 4 due to regular maintenance work. Train services will continue to run as usual in the stretch between M G Road and Mysore Road stations (5 am to 11 pm) and well as the Green Line.

One entry of RV Road Metro station to be closed

The South West entry of the R V Road Metro station connecting the concourse area of the station to the platform will be closed from Thursday (August 1), due to some modification works being taken up at the station. The north west entry at the station, will continue to remain open for commuters who want to travel from R V Road to Nagasandra Metro station.