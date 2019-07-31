Karnataka quota seats for MBBS: Final list of successful candidates out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the final list of candidates who made the cut for State Quota seats for MBBS. Candidates can access their results on the KEA website: http://kea.kar.nic.inAs many as 6,900 medical seats were announced by the authority earlier in the month, however in the second and final list 3,206 seats were announced on Tuesday.

Counselling was done through an online process. After this final round, the KEA has planned to fill the vacant seats through offline counselling on August 7 and 8. “As many as 546 seats from the NRI quota remained vacant after the final round and will be merged with the management quota during mop-up,” said an official.

Candidates who are allotted or confirmed a seat in Medical or Dental, must pay the prescribed fee and compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order. They must also update the details through their log-in ID to KEA or they will lose their allotted seats.

Admission procedure

The fee must be paid and original documents submitted to KEA, Bengaluru between July 31 and August 2. Candidates who have been allotted Medical seat in private medical colleges, either under government quota seat (allotted under ‘G’) or under private quota seat (allotted under ‘P’) should compulsorily submit all the original documents to KEA, which they had produced at the time of verification of documents. Only then admission order can be obtained.

Whereas, candidates allotted Medical seat under ‘government seats in government colleges or allotted medical seat under ‘NRI’ or under ‘others Q’ seats in private colleges should submit their original documents at the respective college at the time of admission. The candidates who have been allotted a seat in Dental need not submit the original documents. Last day of reporting to the allotted Medical or Dental college is 4 pm on August 3.