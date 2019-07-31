Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants bury Kaikondrahalli graveyard with heaps of mud

Police suspect truck loads of mud were used to form a road to the adjacent layout

Published: 31st July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The graveyard in Kaikondrahalli is more than a 100 years old. Around 250-300 truck loads of mud was used to cover the graves and five trees were also cut in the process | express

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange case some miscreants broke through the fencing of a graveyard in Kaikondrahalli and buried the graves with around 250-300 truckloads of mud. Though the police are yet to identify the miscreants, they suspect that some builders who own the layout near the graveyard are behind the act. It is suspected that the graves were covered with mud to form a road to the adjacent layout, for which five trees have also been cut. 

Residents of Kaikondrahalli spotted the covered graves when they were on their morning walk. The residents of the area are not only disheartened with the incident but also call the act a sin. According to a complaint filed by Naveen Kumar S, 37, a resident of Astro Rosewood Apartments in Kaikondrahalli, some unknown persons brought close to 250-300 trucks of mud and topped the graves with it.

The miscreants broke into the fencing gate to make way for trucks and earth movers into the graveyard. After dumping the mud on the grave, it was levelled with the help of the earth movers. On Monday, Naveen and other villagers filed a complaint with the Tahsildar and the Bellandur police. According to Naveen, the graveyard is adjacent to Kaikondrahalli lake and there are some vacant properties owned by the builders. 

“We suspect that the builders wanted a road, so they buried the graves and made the road. We have asked the officials to remove the mud and restore our ancestors’ graves,” he added. According to the villagers the builders have already encroached on the lake, they are now eyeing on this graveyard that is more than a 100 years old. Villagers of Kaikondrahalli are planning to stage a protest if the officials don’t take up the restoration work at the earliest. 

An investigating officer from Bellandur police station said, “We have taken up the case under section 427 of the IPC (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 297 (trespassing on burial places). We suspect that the graves have been buried to make the road to the layout in the surrounding area. We are analysing the CCTV footage of the cameras in all roads headed to the graveyard. Action will be taken at the earliest,” the officer added. 

