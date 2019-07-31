Notification on rallies: Police chief told to act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the City Police Commissioner to issue directions to all police stations to implement the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bengaluru City) Order, 2008, which was notified in 2009, to regulate rallies and processions in public places. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction while disposing the public interest litigation filed by a city-based advocate AV Amarnathan.

The court also directed the state government to give wide publicity for the said regulations through newspapers, both Kannada English, to create awareness. Amarnathan contended that police have failed to notify the draft of the said order despite an undertaking given before the court in response to the public interest litigation filed in April 2011.

The court pointed out that the state and the city police did not implement the notification properly, if the traffic jam incident was true as reported in media in 2018.