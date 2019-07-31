Home Cities Bengaluru

Reaching out to strangers, through art 

Moving halfway across the planet is daunting enough, and more so when you do so without knowing anybody in the new land.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Aaniya Asrani’s creation, being exhibited at Vancouver, was made as a direct response to wanting care and community in a foreign land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moving halfway across the planet is daunting enough, and more so when you do so without knowing anybody in the new land. Just ask Aaniya Asrani, a 27-year-old who recently did post-graduation in arts from Canada, after moving there from Bengaluru in 2017.

Today, one of the pieces created by her – one that was made in direct response to her wanting and needing care and community in a foreign land – is currently being exhibited at Centre A: Vancouver International Centre for Contemporary Asian Art as part of its 6th Annual Recent Graduates Exhibition. 

At first glance, the objects used by Asrani for her Listening Vessels piece appear to be nothing more than unassuming ceramic bowls with a small cavity. But as she tells CE more about it, the vessels come across as instruments for conversation and contemplation instead. “The listening vessels seek to embody care, as they want to listen, be present with or activated by others.

Aaniya Asrani | Pic: Riddhi Parekh

They act as material collaborators to having a conversation as they amplify the sound of our voice, our ability to hear another, and even ourselves,” explains the artist and designer from the city, who says her art practice has evolved into an auto-ethnographic search for home and belonging. 

This type of care that is extended to strangers is something Asrani calls ‘Radical Care’, a concept that “calls for deeper concentration through processes of listening, being present with and bearing witness to personal anecdotes, traditions and histories of others.”

She, in fact, conceptualised and developed the piece as part of her final thesis for Masters in Fine Art at Emily Carr University of Art and Design. “I only worked on it for four months, as I intuitively started making these vessels in my studio without a clear sense of their purpose until all 32 of them were made,” she reveals. 

The participatory nature of the work, however, proved to be a challenge, with Asrani not being able to determine whether or not the creation would be successful in engaging with people. But with the one workshop she has conducted so far, the response has been good. “People used the space to collaboratively sing and respond to one another and it definitely feels like you are a part of a whole when you engage within the piece,” she says, talking about how the work changes based on who is present. “There is always an evolving element of surprise.”

Asrani first developed her interest in community-engaged art practice during her time at Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology. “There was a course called Memory Lab run by artist-filmmaker Nicolás Grandi, where we explored collective memory in spaces that have seen conflict,” she recalls.

Subsequently, she also worked on two projects with him, and author and cultural critic Lata Mani. “These collaborations ultimately propelled me to pursue my masters degree in art and discover social practice as a meaningful form of engaging with others,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp