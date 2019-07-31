The thriving self-help industry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Why are we obsessed with self-help books? Do they really help? Is there something called self-help? Because if you did it yourself, you did not need help in the first place!



However vague the idea of self-help may seem (I am a sceptic myself), the fact is that this genre is thriving in the book industry; in the US alone it rakes in an estimated 10 billion dollars and counting! My scepticism comes from the fundamental belief that the people who have written these books – from Paulo Coelho to Viktor Frankl – have spent an entire lifetime building their inner resilience through their struggles. While Coelho found his spiritual awakening while on his 500-mile walk in Spain, Viktor Frankl’s learnings were largely from his time spent at the Nazi concentration camp.

Most readers, on the other hand, buy these books in the belief that they would find some quick fix for all their problems. They assume that the solution to their life’s challenges lies in reading the book, not in practising the message! Another aspect of it that disturbs me is that because ‘self-help’ connotes ‘self- improvement’, the books were aimed at audiences who felt unworthy — those who wanted to lose weight, achieve money and fame, find love etc.

Since most people are average or mediocre performers in all walks of life, this became a perfect business opportunity but had no real impact. Self-help has gone beyond books to workshops, seminars, and retreats led by self-help gurus and life coaches (Tony Robbins and Oprah Winfrey being the superstars). In many ways, self-help has become the modern religion.

The resonance of a self-help book depends on what moment in his life’s journey the reader has reached. The same message that may make complete sense when read at a specific time can be seen as non-sense at a different time. Also, the assumption many of us make is that a strategy that worked for the author will work for us too.

If self-help has been so helpful, why don’t we see more enlightened human beings?

While the year 2000 could be seen as the time when the self-help industry took off, the origin of ‘self-help’ goes back to the eponymous book by Samuel Smiles in 1859. It was the same year that Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species was written – and believe it or not, Self-help was a bigger success than Origin of Species! The idea was that “Heaven/God helps those who help themselves”.

I have read Self-help and considering that it was written more than 150 years ago, much of its key message is still relevant. Smiles, a Scottish author and reformer, denounces “the worship of power, wealth, success, and keeping up appearances”.

Over the years, the key themes have revolved around the idea that “positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences,” a notion popularised by the movie and the book on which it is based: Rhonda Byrne’s Secret. Byrne’s book, which became a mainstay of the self-help industry, echoes Wallace Wattles’ 1910 book The Science of Getting Rich. Amongst writers, Coehlo is seen as the leader of the pack, and if you have not read The Alchemist, people will look down on you. Personally, I think it is hugely overrated.

The Alchemist had an initial print run of only 900 copies when it was published by a small Brazilian house, before HarperCollins published it in 1994, making it an international bestseller. Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People remains on the bestseller list even after 80 years. It taught readers to become more likable and manipulative at home and in the job market. What specially resonated with me was the first principle, “don’t criticise, condemn or complain”, the idea being that “it is better to speak ill of no man, and speak all the good of everybody you know”. The worrisome part is when people become inauthentic to influence others.

Stephen R Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People has sold more than 25 million copies since its publication in 1989. Covey presents an approach to being effective in attaining goals by aligning oneself to what he calls “true north” principles based on a character ethic that he presents as universal.

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle has a huge readership. The book is intended to be a guide for day-to-day living and stresses the importance of living in the present moment and avoiding thoughts of the past or future.

The last few years, however, have seen the gradual rise of an anti-self-help sentiment. As Mark Masson, author of The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck says, “The practice of self-help only highlights the qualities and things you don’t have, thus making you more miserable. On the flip side, accepting the fact that you’re not successful allows you to be happier with your current state.”Instead of reading multiple self-help books, read the one that connects with you, many times. And then apply the principles at every opportunity. Better still, let’s have a new genre called help-other! The author is a technologist based in Silicon Valley, who is gently mad about books