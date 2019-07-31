Home Cities Bengaluru

Walkers nab two muggers, help solve 16 robbery cases

Muggers who were out to rob people in T Dasarahalli have been caught red-handed by two persons and were handed over to the police.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muggers who were out to rob people in T Dasarahalli have been caught red-handed by two persons and were handed over to the police. With the arrest of the duo, the police said they were able to solve at least 16 robbery and pick-pocketing cases. The arrested robbers are identified as Immanuel, 30, and his associate, Raju, 28, both residents of Mallasandra and natives of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. 

The duo was caught on Sunday night when they were trying to rob a 28-year-old businessman at MEI Layout in Mallasandra, near Bagalagunte police station. Srinivas was out for an after-dinner walk at around 9.50 pm, behind the BBMP office in MEI Layout, when two people started following him from a distance. Srinivas assumed them to be walkers too. However, soon they threatened to stab him with their knives and asked him to part with his mobile phone and other valuables.

When he refused, Srinivas started shouting in fear. Another person identified as Ravi, who was also walking near by, heard Srinivas’ screams and rushed to his rescue. As soon as Ravi rushed to the spot, the duo tried to escape. But Ravi and Srinivas chased the duo and caught them with the help of other passers-by who too rushed to their rescue. The muggers were beaten black and blue before they were taken to the police station. 

An investigating officer said, “When we subjected the duo to interrogation, they confessed to having robbed another person on the same day in the afternoon.” Prakash, 25, a private firm employee was robbed in a similar way at Raghavendra Nagar in Mallasandra around 2.30 pm. They stole his phone, wallet with Rs 1,000 cash and other documents. “Prakash filed a complaint with us in the evening,” the investigating officer said. 

Immanuel and Raju had come to Bengaluru to work as building painters. They soon started robbing people to get quick money. “We have recovered 16 mobile phones from them and sent them to jail,” the officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muggers bengaluru crime arrest
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp