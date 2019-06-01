Appointment of GA Bava as minority panel chief on hold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There seems to be no end to the bickering within the Congress party. A day after former police officer-turned Congress leader GA Bava was appointed as the Chairman of the State Minorities Commission, the state government developed cold feet. Hours before the former Deputy Commissioner of Police was scheduled to take charge on Friday, he was directed to postpone it.

In fact, Bava came to the Minorities Commission office to take charge, along with his friends and supporters and even the media was invited. However, just before he was about to take charge, Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan came to the venue and took him somewhere, leading to a delay. Later, Bava was informed that the appointment had been put on hold.

According to sources, former minister HK Patil is said to have been lobbying for appointment of senior Congress leader AM Hindasgeri as the chairman of the commission. Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan too is said to not keen on Bava's appointment, sources said. Bava has been asked not to take charge till the issue is sorted out within the party, sources said.