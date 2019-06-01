Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto signalling between Whitefield-Bangarpet soon

Earlier this year, in February, the first section to have automatic signalling commissioned in SWR zone was from Cantonment to Whitefield station.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the new Central government formed on Thursday, the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) is expecting the Railway Board to approve their proposal for automatic signalling from Whitefield to Bangarpet, soon. The proposal was sent from SWR to the Railway Board before the elections but owing to the election code of conduct, the project was kept on hold. Earlier this year, in February, the first section to have automatic signalling commissioned in SWR zone was from Cantonment to Whitefield station.

“We are expecting the approval for the Whitefield to Bangarpet section to come in a week or two,  after which we can call for tenders. The project is proposed at a cost of Rs 95 crore for a stretch of 49 km. It will take three months after approval, for the tender process and nine months for the project to be implemented,” said an official source.

“Automatic signalling works are already ongoing from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (Majestic) to Cantonment station and will be completed in two  months. Once the entire stretch from KSR, going via Cantonment, Baiyappanhalli, Whitefield till Bangarpet has automatic signalling commissioned, it would benefit movement of trains,” the official explained. At present, with use of manual signalling, the second train can depart from a station only after the first train reaches the next stop. With automatic signalling, trains need not wait for    manual clearance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whitefield Bengaluru outh Western Railway Bangarpet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp