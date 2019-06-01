‘Bengaluru needs better tourist-centric activities’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are a number of issues that are affecting the city but if I had to highlight one that requires urgent attention, it would be the safety of women. It’s unsafe for women to step out during late hours. The city needs to evolve in order to become a destination that is safe for women to be outdoors at all hours of the day and night.

In order to tackle this issue, one has to focus more on education, awareness and more stringent action against perpetrators of crime against women. In addition to a fairer mechanism to deal with such issues, we also need quicker and better responses from authorities to complaints made by women.

We also need to focus on the improvement of road conditions. The city’s cleanliness leaves a lot to be desired and we must find ways to increase Bengaluru’s green cover as well. Another aspect that needs immediate attention is attractions available for tourists.

We need to have more activities that encourage visitors to spend time in the city. There isn’t much for tourists to do here, besides eat, drink or shop. While we do have a lot to offer in terms of museums, botanical gardens and amusement parks, these establishments need to be better maintained so that people get more reason to be drawn towards Bengaluru.

For example, the management of museums is much better in the United States and several European countries, with people visiting such places just to experience the heritage and culture. We need more initiatives like the Indian Music Experience, set up by the Brigade Group and launched in 2018, and now affiliated to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Our city can become a food and beverage hub as well, but for that, restaurants and eateries need to expand to more locations as opposed to being limited to a handful of areas. It’s also important to have laws that encourage and facilitate the growth of more businesses across sectors. Solution: Infrastructure and tourist attractions need government expenditure.

Creating a safer and cleaner environment requires a change in mindset of citizens, which can be achieved through awareness and education. It is a long-term process that also requires stringent action against wrongdoers. Lastly, we need to create a positive business environment, which calls for clarity and fairness in laws and taxation.