Bengaluru techie ends life inside car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old software engineer ended his life by locking himself up inside his car. The incident took place near Hosahalli in Bagaluru police station limits on Friday afternoon. Depression is suspected to be the reason behind him taking the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Kaushik, a resident of Frazer Town. He was working in a software company. He got married about four years ago and has a daughter.

Police said that Kaushik had left home for work on Thursday noon as usual. As he did not return home on time, his wife and parents enquired with his office and learnt that he had not gone for work. As he was not answering phone calls, they lodged a missing person’s complaint.

While the police teams were making efforts to track him with the help of his mobile phone, it was traced to an isolated place in Bagaluru where the car was also found.

“The car was locked and Kaushik’s half-burnt body was found on the driver’s seat. The windows were broken to find the AC still turned on. A bottle that had petrol and a matchbox was also found. Though the cause of death was mysterious, we arrived at a conclusion that it was a suicide. It is suspected that he locked himself up inside the car and set himself ablaze,” an officer said.