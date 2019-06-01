Bengaluru: Woman’s paramour attacks husband with knife  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his wife’s paramour recently in Munegowda Garden in Ashok Nagar police station limits. The attacker, Waseem (28), though escaped after the attack, surrendered before police within a few hours. The injured has been identified as Khader Pasha, a resident of Munegowda Garden in Neelasandra.

According to the statement given by Pasha to police in Victoria hospital, Waseem worked with his wife in a private firm and would occasionally visit Pasha’s house. Once Pasha found Waseem in the house and his wife introduced Waseem as her relative.

However, trouble began two months back when Waseem started telling Pasha to leave his wife. According to an investigating officer, when the police went to take statement from Pasha, Waseem came and surrendered. He has been arrested and sent to jail, the officer added.