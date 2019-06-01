Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman’s paramour attacks husband with knife  

A 36-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his wife’s paramour recently in Munegowda Garden in Ashok Nagar police station limits.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his wife’s paramour recently in Munegowda Garden in Ashok Nagar police station limits. The attacker, Waseem (28), though escaped after the attack, surrendered before police within a few hours. The injured has been identified as Khader Pasha, a resident of Munegowda Garden in Neelasandra. 

According to the statement given by Pasha to police in Victoria hospital, Waseem worked with his wife in a private firm and would occasionally visit Pasha’s house. Once Pasha found Waseem in the house and his wife introduced Waseem as her relative.

However, trouble began two months back when Waseem started telling Pasha to leave his wife. According to an investigating officer, when the police went to take statement from Pasha, Waseem came and surrendered. He has been arrested and sent to jail, the officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp