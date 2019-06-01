Bowled over

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Team spirit

What if we told you that you could enjoy watching the World Cup with dishes from each one of the teams taking part in the tournament? Dishes include: Spicy Caribbean fried chicken dedicated to West Indies, Vada Pav for India, Aussie salt pepper calamari, Afghan lamb kofta kabab and South African bunny chow to name a few. May the best team win!

Where: Three Dots and a Dash, Indiranagar and J P Nagar

When: Till July 14

Bleed blue

Are you cheering for the Boys in Blue this World Cup? These specially curated cricket cocktails are sure to keep you cool, while the cricket fever runs high. Sip on some Hit Wicket (five white spirits, blue curacao, lemon juice and Red Bull), LBW or Leg Before Whiskey (whisky stirred with bitters, maple syrup and apple juice) or the Hi-score Rum (lime juice, blue curacao syrup, Bacardi white rum and lemongrass), as you cheer for your favourite team. Where: Monkey Bar, 12 th Main Road, Indiranagar

When: Till July 14, Monday-Thursday 12 noon to 11:30 pm, Friday

- Saturday 12pm to 12am, Sunday

9am to 11:30pm.

Big win

Sip or chug on beer as you watch

Team India bat for glory at the World Cup.

Guess the scores of your favourite players and if you predict on a century, get 100 per cent off on your drinks. With every wicket taken by your favourite bowler, you will get a 10 per cent discount and every run scored by the batsman will get you a surprise discount.

Where: The Nest, DEN, Bangalore, Whitefield

When: Till July 14, during match hours

it’s a six

Celebrating a sixer by the Indian team or a fallen wicket of the

opposition team, is more fun when you have some delectable dishes to dig into. Head here for live screenings of the match or offers on Tandoori/Chinese big platters. Where: Smaaash, 1MG Lido,

Phoenix Marketcity and BluO Orion When: Till July 13

Fun fiesta

Couldn’t go to England for World Cup? Head here instead, for live screenings of the matches, along with a 2+2 or 3+3 on starters, unlimited beer and cricket-special

cocktails and mocktails.Where: Alfresco by Bene, Level 4, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway and HIGH Ultra Lounge, World Trade Centre, Brigade Gateway

When: Till July 14.

Run out

While the Indian team plays the World Cup, you can get a chance to play for the Beer Cup. Every 500 ml of Levitate beer = 4 runs. The highest score by the end of the tournament wins `15,000. All teams have to register (maximum of 11 per registration) and once registered, ensure your registered mobile number is shared before placing your order. PS: A Super Over will be held in case of a tie, ie, the fastest to drink 500ml wins.

Where: Levitate Brewery

& Kitchen, JP Nagar

When: Till July 14