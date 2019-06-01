Centralised system for rail traffic being planned

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ambitious project by the Bengaluru division of South Western Railways, could see the beleaguered section see a much-needed increase in its capacity. A Detailed Project Report to implement a Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) system is being prepared by the division. The only other railway section in India to use centralised traffic control system is Tundla, in Uttar Pradesh, where the system is used to control train operations in the Kanpur to Ghaziabad stretch of the North Central Railway zone.

“At present, each station has a manual intervention system for clearance of trains which takes time. With a centralised traffic control system, all the data of movement of trains will be fed into a computerised system at a particular station. Planning, control and management of train movement will be centralised,” said an official.

The proposal would include sections between the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station and Jolarpettai, Mysuru, Salem, Tumkur and Dharmavaram railway stations. “Once this is implemented, the frequency of existing train services will increase. It will also allow for addition of more train services,” the official said, further adding, “For example, the system will know which trains to give clearance for in the next one hour. This will help improve section capacity.

The cost estimates of the project are yet to be drawn up. Once we submit the DPR and receive sanction from the railway board, the work will start.”The Railway Board has urged all zones to take up implementation of the CTC system. Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR, E Vijaya, said, “The project is at the concept stage now and the DPR is being prepared. The cost and time estimate will also depend on whether the board approves CTC for particular sections or the entire Bengaluru division. If it is approved for the whole division, work would take anywhere between one-and-a-half to two years for completion.”