Crackdown on plastic use back on BBMP radar

Health inspectors fined a few stalls in Shivaji Nagar for using plastic

Published: 01st June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

As of May 29, penalties worth `67 lakh have been levied

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s civic body is conducting surprise raids in a bid to crack down on the use of plastic by food establishments. On Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health inspectors raided Shivaji Nagar and fined a few stalls for using plastic. The government had banned use of plastic below 40 microns in 2015, and a year later, they expanded the scope of the ban to the manufacture and use of plastic bags of any thickness.

Earlier this week, two plastic manufacturing units in Andrahalli and R R Nagar were also shut down by authorities. BBMP officials said they have taken up the task of making the city plastic-free seriously. “Since elections are over, we are swamped with work, and enforcement of the ban has become strict,” a BBMP official said. 

According to Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Health, SWM), the Plasto Ban app, which has been in the works for a long time, will be launched within a month. “We are fining them whenever possible. But with the app, the process will become more systematic,” he said. The app is ready to be put in use extensively, N K Purohit, senior tech advisor, SWM, BBMP, said, adding, “The app is ready but it will be launched for complete use in a month.”

The app will streamline the process of fine collection, Manoranjan Hegde, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said, talking about how the fine amount was earlier mentioned on the notice issued to the establishments. “Some of the establishments, through influence from within the BBMP department, would wipe off half the fine amount.

Through the app, the amount is recorded in the system along with a photo captured of plastic use. So there is no room for discrepancies,” he explained. BBMP will distribute about 400 hand-held devices to all health officers and the marshals for the purpose. As of May 29, penalties worth Rs 67 lakh have been levied, while the amount of plastic seized in 2018-19 is 1.7 lakh kg.

