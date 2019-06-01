Dug-up roads in Horamavu area scare commuters

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than one year but the dug-up Horamavu roads still remain in a poor state. Local residents face an everyday nightmare to commute through the pathetic roads, putting their lives at risk. Officials concerned, however, seem least bothered. The Horamavu-Agara Road has been dug four times over the past one year, alleged residents. They said that first it was dug up to lay a Cauvery water pipeline and was not asphalted.

It was again dug by GAIL for pipelines followed by BESCOM to lay underground cables, making the road condition worse. It has not even been a few months since BESCOM finished its job, and BWSSB has once again started digging the road to lay underground drainage lines (UGD). Residents of the area further added that not just the Horamavu-Agara Road, but also the Horamavu Main Road and the roads in adjoining areas like Jayanti Circle and Kalkere Road are in a pathetic condition.

“Dug-up roads make things difficult for the commuters. If attention is not paid to level the roads properly after any project, aftermath turns into a nightmare for pedestrians and motorists,” said Arun Menon, a resident of Horamavu. Anoop K, who resides in the same area, said, “These stretches cannot be called roads. There is no road at all in our area.

Every person’s life is at risk. One or the other person skids or trips from the bike every day. Recently two ladies fell off a bike on the road and injured themselves badly. Vehicles getting stuck in potholes and tilting completely in one direction are a common sight here. Recently a car and a goods vehicle got stuck and were tilted on one side. Though the ones seated in the car were safe but the damage to the vehicles was extreme.”

Another resident pointed out that there are many schools across the locality, and dug up roads can pose a danger to the children as well. Tired of the shoddy condition of roads, the residents even created a WhatsApp group called, ‘Enough is Enough’ where they discuss and reach out to officials. However, this has gone in vain too.

“Multiple complaints have bene made to the corporator as well as the BBMP’s Sahaaya app. In March, a letter was submitted to the corporator also. But nothing has changed,” said a member of the group. Corporator of Ward 25 Radhamma Venkatesh said, “Currently the UGD lines are being laid. Once that gets completed, the roads will be restored. It will take five to six months for its completion.”