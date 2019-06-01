Home Cities Bengaluru

Dug-up roads in Horamavu area scare commuters

It was again dug by GAIL for pipelines followed by BESCOM to lay underground cables, making the road condition worse.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles getting stuck in dug-up stretches are a common sight in Horamavu area

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than one year but the dug-up Horamavu roads still remain in a poor state. Local residents face an everyday nightmare to commute through the pathetic roads, putting their lives at risk. Officials concerned, however, seem least bothered. The Horamavu-Agara Road has been dug four times over the past one year, alleged residents. They said that first it was dug up to lay a Cauvery water pipeline and was not asphalted.

It was again dug by GAIL for pipelines followed by BESCOM to lay underground cables, making the road condition worse. It has not even been a few months since BESCOM finished its job, and BWSSB has once again started digging the road to lay underground drainage lines (UGD). Residents of the area further added that not just the Horamavu-Agara Road, but also the Horamavu Main Road and the roads in adjoining areas like Jayanti Circle and Kalkere Road are in a pathetic condition.

“Dug-up roads make things difficult for the commuters. If attention is not paid to level the roads properly after any project, aftermath turns into a nightmare for pedestrians and motorists,” said Arun Menon, a resident of Horamavu. Anoop K, who resides in the same area, said, “These stretches cannot be called roads. There is no road at all in our area.

Every person’s life is at risk. One or the other person skids or trips from the bike every day. Recently two ladies fell off a bike on the road and injured themselves badly. Vehicles getting stuck in potholes and tilting completely in one direction are a common sight here. Recently a car and a goods vehicle got stuck and were tilted on one side. Though the ones seated in the car were safe but the damage to the vehicles was extreme.”

Another resident pointed out that there are many schools across the locality, and dug up roads can pose a danger to the children as well. Tired of the shoddy condition of roads, the residents even created a WhatsApp group called, ‘Enough is Enough’ where they discuss and reach out to officials. However, this has gone in vain too.

“Multiple complaints have bene made to the corporator as well as the BBMP’s Sahaaya app. In March, a letter was submitted to the corporator also. But nothing has changed,” said a member of the group. Corporator of Ward 25 Radhamma Venkatesh said, “Currently the UGD lines are being laid. Once that gets completed, the roads will be restored. It will take five to six months for its completion.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Roads traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp