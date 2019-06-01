Home Cities Bengaluru

For this cabbie, charity is a personal drive every day

Amjad Ali Khan is not your regular Ola driver.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Amjad Ali Khan has been doing charity for 20 years now Pic: Pushkar V

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amjad Ali Khan is not your regular Ola driver. The Jayanagar resident saves Rs 200 from his daily income to donate it to the poor. The 38-year-old has been doing charity for 20 years now, with a hope that his deeds will bring him good fortune. Now, however, there is also a deep story that lies behind his dedicated efforts to help others.

“My daughter fell ill recently. The doctors prescribed wrong medicines, due to which the nerves in her legs got affected. Since then, I have been spending money on her medication too,” the father of two daughters, who runs a family of four, told CE.

“I believe God will bless me and my family for doing something good. I feel strongly about helping people. Doing good to someone costs you less, but doing bad invites more expenses. For example, instead of spending `100 on beer, I can offer meals for two times to a poor person,” he added.

Khan also donates money for Hindu festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Ugadi, which are celebrated in his locality. He started visiting temples five years ago when he took up a driver’s job with a Hindu family. “The owner used to go temples regularly, and I would also visit them with him, and pray. I don’t mind entering a temple because I respect all religions equally. I also eat prasadam at religious occasions,” he said, adding that he had to leave the job after the owner passed away. Since then, Khan has gone to many popular Hindu shrines, like Tirupati and Dodda Ganesha temple. Recently, he also distributed biryani on the occasion of Eid. 

While those who benefit from his charity work heap blessings on him, Khan also earns praises from his customers. Earlier this month, he was rewarded with the title of ‘Captain’ from Ola for being one of the highest-rated drivers in the city. 

