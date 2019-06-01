Man from Assam gets robbed in Bengaluru, missing  

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old unemployed man came to the city in search of job, but ended up being robbed on reaching the city. The victim has been identified as Kousik Nath, a resident of Cachar in Assam. Kousik came to city on Wednesday in a train from Guwahati and got down in Cantonment Railway station. While travelling in the train, thieves stole his bag.

The tragedy did not end here. After coming to Bengaluru he was brutally attacked by a gang of three muggers in Bommanahalli on Wednesday. Since it was his first visit to the city, he didn’t know the local language and the conductor and fellow-commuters could not understand what he was saying. Kousik got down from the bus at Bommanahalli and didn’t know how to reach The Art of Living Ashram. So he walked for some distance and sat near a shop.

Around 3 am, three people approached him and asked him to give money. One of the muggers took a lethal weapon and attacked him on his left hand. The gang further attacked and robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 2,000 in cash before escaping from the spot.

Kousik was found by the commuters in a pool of blood. They alerted the Bommanahalli police and he was taken to the nearby private hospital. After first aid, he was taken to Victoria hospital. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of robbery and investigations are on.” Meanwhile Kousik who was being treated in the hospital, has gone missing. Efforts are on to trace him.