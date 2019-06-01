Playscape aims to bring joy to specially-abled kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to create a fair and equal society, Liferay India has built a sensory playscape for visually impaired children as a part of their Employee Volunteer Program (EVP). This sensory playscape is located at Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind, JP Nagar and the construction work was done in a partnership with Anthill Creations, a developer of interactive playscapes.

The earlier playground in Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy was in a dilapidated condition. The equipment in the new playground have been designed in the shape of common and recognisable objects to generate a feeling of familiarity among children. There are loose parts on the playground to facilitate imaginative play. The playground has accessible surfacing and sufficient space for manoeuvring. There is an optimum balance between the amount of elevated and ground level equipment such as ramps and transfer systems.

Speaking about the newly created playground Mr Manish Gupta - Director of Liferay India, said “We take our responsibility towards society and the EVP highlights this well. Our current collaboration with Anthill Creations to create a sensory playscape is an appropriate way for us to fulfil our obligation to society. All children deserve a happy and carefree childhood.

By creating this sensory playscape we’ve ensured visually impaired children, despite their disadvantages, enjoy their childhood playing in structures especially built for their needs.” The children at our academy are exceptionally bright and active; they needed a playscape suited to their needs. The new playground is allowing them to play without being closely supervised and with no fear of injury. ” said secretary of Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy.