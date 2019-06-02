Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 1 killed, 2 hurt after bike crashes into median

A 24-year-old youth was killed on the spot while two of his friends escaped with injuries after their speeding bike crashed into the road median in Chikkajala on Friday night.

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth was killed on the spot while two of his friends escaped with injuries after their speeding bike crashed into the road median in Chikkajala on Friday night. The deceased is Digvijay, a resident of HAL. He was working in Movieland theatre with his friends Renal and Likith.

Police said the accident occurred around 10.30pm when the three friends went on a jolly ride. Renal was riding the bike and the other two were pillion. Suddenly, Renal lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road median.

All the three fell from the bike. Just then a truck ran over Digvijay, killing him on the spot. A passerby who noticed the accident alerted the traffic police.

