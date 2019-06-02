Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Consumer forum asks tour operator to compensate family

However, it failed to prove that the said agreement was duly signed by both the parties. The complainant contended that the agreement was one-sided.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tour operator in the city was ordered to refund Rs 2 lakh and pay Rs 3,000 compensation to a family for a scheduled Europe trip. The family moved the forum as the travel agent did not consider their request to either postpone the tour or refund their advance, as one of their family members was hospitalised.  

“It is proper to order the Chariot World Tours Limited (CWTL) to return Rs  2 lakh paid towards the Europe tour with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum, along with Rs  20,000 as compensation and Rs  10,000 as cost of litigation. Accordingly, the CWTL should comply this order within 45 days from the date of receipt of this order,” the forum comprising president R K Prathibha and Member N R Roopa said.

According to the complaint filed by Savithri, resident of Ashoknagar at BSK I Stage, and four others, they booked a 19 days/18 nights (3 star) Europe tour by paying advance of Rs 40,000 each, amounting to a total of Rs  2 lakh, on October and November 2017. The journey was scheduled between May 3 and May 21, 2018. However, a family member who was supposed to travel was hospitalised and was advised to take bed rest for six months. The complainant requested for the tour to be postponed and also produced the hospital discharge summary, via e-mail on March 15, 2018.  

Alternatively, the complainant sought a refund of the entire amount of Rs  2 lakh with interest at the rate of 18 per cent and to pay damages of Rs  1 lakh.In counter, the CWTL contended that if for any reason these reservations must be done for another date of travel, new payments for the new date of travel must be made and the payments made by them for the previous dates would be forfeited. Hence, the complainant would not be eligible for refund of amount. To substantiate this contention, it produced terms and conditions of the policy.

However, it failed to prove that the said agreement was duly signed by both the parties. The complainant contended that the agreement was one-sided.Meanwhile, the CWTL started contending that the passports of two of them were new ones and hence they could travel on the said date which was against their assurance and promise.

This apart, the CWTL argued that it had booked air tickets, reserved hotel in the name of the complainants before applying for visa, as the same was necessary to obtain UK and Europe/Schenzen visa. Hence, the amount was not refundable. It also produced Visa appointment confirmation but failed to produce the document to prove whether the appointment was communicated to the complainants or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
consumer forum bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp