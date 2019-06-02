Bengaluru: Woman jumps to death from 4th floor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old depressed woman jumped to death from the fourth floor of an apartment in Hulimavu on Saturday morning. The deceased Shuba K was living with her parents as her husband Jeevanandan works in Malaysia. The couple has an eight-year-old daughter.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 6.30 am when she went to the terrace for walking. She removed her gold chain and shoe and jumped off. The security guards who heard the sound rushed to see what happened and then found the body lying in a pool of blood. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for postmortem. The incident was recorded in CCTV and the footage was obtained by Hulimavu police. However, Shuba did not leave behind any suicide note.

Shuba’s father Krishna Singh made a statement before the police that she was under depression since 20 years and was under treatment in NIMHANS. He made no allegations against anyone, the police added.

Help is here

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.