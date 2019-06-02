Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held in Kalburgi murder case

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday arrested another accused in connection with the M M Kalburgi murder case.

Scholar M M Kalburgi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday arrested another accused in connection with the M M Kalburgi murder case. The arrested is Praveen Prakash Chatur, a native of Belagavi, and he is suspected to be the biker who drove the two-wheeler to and from Kalburgi’s residence.

In a press release the officials stated that 27-year-old Chatur was nabbed at Belagavi and was produced before the court in Dharwad. The SIT has taken him in police custody till June 7.

Sources from SIT said that Chatur was identified after Amol Kale, the kingpin who led the gang that killed rationalists and writers, was arrested in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder. Chatur was absconding at the time.

On August 30, 2015, Kalburagi was shot dead in front of his residence. Initially, Ganesh Myskin and Amit Baddi, both from Hubballi and allegedly part of the hit team that killed Gauri Lankesh, were suspected to be the shooter and biker in the Kalburgi murder.

