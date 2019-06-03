CCTV camera in bedroom, wife files complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sadashivanagar police have filed a case against Mumbai-based businessman Ritvik Hegade for allegedly fixing a CCTV camera in his bedroom to record private moments with his wife. He also hacked her email id to send obscene messages to her male friends, the police said. A senior police officer said that the victim is a doctor by profession and she was married to Ritvik in Mumbai a few years ago.

The couple have a four-year-old son. In her complaint she alleged that Ritvik would harass her every night and he had installed the CCTV camera when she had gone to her parents home. She later realised about it and discussed with her parents to file a case. She also accused that her in-laws had thrashed her and pushed her out from the apartment premises. A notice has been issued to Ritvik and he is yet to respond.