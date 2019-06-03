Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens enjoy juicy fiesta at mango, jackfruit fair

We also have a collection of 110 varieties of jackfruit, conserved from different parts of the country.

Mango

Heavy footfall was recorded at the two-day mango and jackfruit diversity fair, organised by Indian Institute of Horticulture Research.(Photo | B Pandarinath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-day mango and jackfruit diversity fair, organised by Hessarghatta-based Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR), concluded on Sunday with a remarkable turnout of visitors. More than 10,000 people visited the fair. Venkat Kumar, head of Division of Social Sciences, IIHR, said: “We have featured nearly 500 mango varieties and around 80 kinds of jackfruit at the fair. In addition to this, there are stalls for by-products of mango and jackfruit.

We also have a collection of 110 varieties of jackfruit, conserved from different parts of the country. On Saturday alone, we received over 5,000 visitors.”The exhibition was held in two parts – the first part was held on May 28 and 29, at IIHR campus in Hesaraghatta, and the second exhibition was on June 1 and 2, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. 

Dr H P Sumangala, senior scientist at IIHR, said: “The objective of the fair is to showcase the genetic diversity of mango and jackfruit. Usually, such exhibitions feature only 10-15 varieties of fruits. There is much more to be explored. So, we are trying to educate people on the local fruit diversity.” The institute also distributed Arka Urban Horti Kit, internally developed seeds and growth promoters for urban farming. “We have arranged sale of our specially-curated farm kit for urban dwellers.

This is to promote rooftop cultivation and urban gardening. The kit includes high- yield seeds, organic fertilisers, agricultural tools and growth promoters.” The fair was inaugurated by Dr B L Shankar, president, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

