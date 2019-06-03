Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens’ next mission: conservation of Ulsoor lake

More than five tractorloads of garbage were collected during the three-hour drive.

Contract labourers clean Ulsoor Lake.

BENGALURU:  Halasuru Residents Welfare Association (HRWA), along with support from volunteers from private hotels, civil defense members, BBMP workers and other activists, has decided to give a fresh lease of life to Halasuru lake. It is one of the biggest lakes in the city. On Saturday, 1,400 citizens had attended the garbage collection drive and cleaned the northern part of the lake.

Local residents take part in garbage
collection drive near Ulsoor Lake in
Bengaluru on Saturday | pandarinath b

More than five tractorloads of garbage were collected during the three-hour drive. “Since there is no filter near the drainage, all the sewage flows into the lake,” said Poonsh Mehra, a resident of the area. “Over the last one decade, the health of the lake has deteriorated.

There is no clarity on who is in charge of the maintenance of the water body. The lake area, which was once known to be the habitat of several flora and fauna, has lost its charm due to dumping of waste and release of untreated sewage,” said HRWA president Mahendra Jain.

 “We have initiated a multi-stage revival plan under the guidance of and experts,” added HRWA vice-president Mohan Kumar.    

Ulsoor lake

