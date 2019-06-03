Mutton haleem remains crowd favourite in city

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : This Ramzan month, the demand for the most lip-smacking delicacy preferred by many during the festival – mutton haleem – was twice of that seen in previous years. According to owners of some popular restaurants, it was not just walk-in customers who demanded the dish, but even delivery apps have experienced the rising popularity this year. Mutton haleem, enjoyed due to its texture and taste, has a dedicated fan following. Chefs say the preparation has many flavours due to the spices added to it, which make it taste better than the chicken and beef variations.

“Besides adding various spices, we use the stock of mutton too,” said Shakeel Ahmed, chef at Karama Hotel, known for its Karachi-style mutton haleem in Fraser Town. “Despite other variations, people still opt for mutton haleem. We make 70-140 kg in a day and everything gets sold out,” he added.

Hidayath Ulla, a seller in BTM Layout, said, “Last year, I sold chicken haleem as well, but customers asked for mutton. So this year, I started with mutton haleem. Last year, I sold 20 bowls a day of chicken haleem, but these days, the sale crosses 60 plates each day.”

Pista House, which uses 21 ingredients in their mutton haleem, has 60 units in the city during Ramzan. “Every day, we sell over 500 boxes of 300 gram of haleem. This year, we got more than 50 orders from corporate offices demanding mutton haleem. It is popular even for family get-togethers,” said M Shamaz Ahmed, owner, Pista House Bengaluru.

Another favourite spot of many, The Taj Hotel in Shivajinagar, also sells only mutton haleem. “During Ramzan, people from across religions come and try dishes. Even though we have varieties of chicken, people opt for mutton haleem. After trying one, they take home three more,” said owner Anees Ur Rahman.

Food delivery apps have the same experience to share. According to a Swiggy spokesperson, “Haleem has proved to be the popular choice for Iftar, with mutton haleem being the most popular. As the days progress, the number of orders has risen twofold as compared to the initial days of Ramzan.”

On Zomato, the volume of orders during Iftar time has increased considerably in the past 15 days, a spokesperson said.Foodies too talk about their love for the dish. “Every year, we travel 14km to Fraser Town just for mutton haleem at Karamas,” said Divya Shree, a student from Bellandur.