Officer adds new page to police stations

17 stations get libraries; move to enable personnel deployed at the stations to gain  more knowledge about various subjects

The books deal in subjects such as law and order, or history, besides novels and autobiographies in English and Kannada | Pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU :   In perhaps a first-of-its-kind initiative, the South Division of Bangalore City Police has opened libraries in each of the 17 police stations under the division. A brainchild of K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, the move is a bid to enable police personnel deployed at the stations to gain more knowledge about various subjects. 

“It is good to learn more, no matter which position you are at and how old you are,” Annamalai told CE. “The aim of this initiative is to make cops become more learned, smarter and well-rounded. I have noticed that some of the head constables require more knowledge and having books at their disposal will help them inculcate a reading habit. During their free hours, they can come to the library and flip the pages of books. It also acts as a stress-buster and a lot of them have already started using the facility,” he added. 

About 20 books on various topics have been placed on bookshelves of the library in all the 17 stations. The collection of books, given by Annamalai himself, consists of books dealing in subjects such as are law and order, or history, besides novels and autobiographies in English and Kannada. Annamalai is also urging other citizens to donate books to these libraries. “People from the city can donate books either directly to the police station or even at the office of DCP South, and from here it will be transferred to the different stations,” he added.

The Jayanagar Police 
Station has got about 230 books now. “We have got 150 books from the Central Library while 77 books were donated by Sapna Book House. A couple of residents from nearby localities acame and donated a few books as well,” said Yarriswamy, a police inspector at the station.  

Most police persons have already started reading the books, and express their happiness with the DCP’s move. “Every day, more than 10 constables are seen engaging themselves with books. This has been very helpful for us. Whenever we get free time, we come to the library and start reading books. Thanks to Annamalai sir, we can gain more knowledge on various topics,” Raghu, head constable at JP Nagar Police Station, told CE.

Bangalore City Police libraries

