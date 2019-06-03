Over 3000 pedal for safer roads  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 3,000 cyclists gathered at Cubbon Park on Sunday, urging motorists to ride safely on city roads. The event was organised by Citizens for Sustainability in association with various government departments.

“It marked the launch of a year-long campaign called #ABetterBangalorean, which will spread the message of safety of cyclists among motorists,” said the Bicycle Mayor of Bengaluru, Sathya Sankaran.

The quarterly ‘Cycle to work’ awards were distributed to top performers- Qualcomm, Bosch and Cisco. The Rising Star award went to Juniper.

Additional Chief Secretary Mahendra Jain on the occasion cycled all the way from HSR Layout to Cubbon Park. He later said, “The state government is promoting use of bicycles and public transport vehicles in the city. We have allotted more than `80 crore in the budget for bicycling lanes and over `200 crore for improving footpaths to make sure that the city roads are friendly to walkers and cyclists. ”