Home Cities Bengaluru

Six mudras to align your energy flow

 Mudras are attitudes of energy flow, which link individual pranic force with universal cosmic force.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Mudras are attitudes of energy flow, which link individual pranic force with universal cosmic force. They help deepen awareness and concentration. A mudra may involve the whole body in a combination of asana, pranayama, bandha and visualisation techniques, or it may be a simple hand position. 

Dr T Preethi Pushkarini, assistant medical officer in Naturopathy and Yoga Centre of Tiruchy GH and Vetrivel Naturopathy & Yoga Hospital, Tiruchy, says,“Lack or excess of any of the five elements — air, water, fire, earth and space — creates an imbalance in the body and causes diseases. Our fingers have the characteristics of these elements and each element serves a specific and important body function.

When a finger representing an element is brought in contact with the thumb, that element is brought into balance. Mudras adjust the flow of energy affecting the balance of the elements and restores health,” she says. 

Agni Mudra
(Gesture of fire)
This mudra is for balancing the fire element of your body. Avoid it if you have indigestion or acidity.
Procedure: Fold your ring finger and press the second phalanx bone with the base of your thumb. Straighten other fingers. Place your palms on the knees, facing up. Practise it only in sitting position early in the morning on an empty stomach.Benefits: Reduces belly fat, boosts metabolism, controls obesity and improve digestion.

Vayu Mudra (Gesture of air)
As the name suggests, this is for balancing the air element of your body.
Procedure: Fold your index finger. Press the second phalanx bone of the index finger with the base of your thumb. Straighten the other three fingers of each hand so that they are relaxed and slightly apart. Now, place the hands on the knees with palms facing up. Relax the hands and arms.Benefits: This mudra helps release the excess air from the body reducing chest pain due to trapped gas.

Adi Mudra (First Gesture)
This is a symbolic gesture used in a spiritual yoga practice to calm the mind and nervous system.
Procedure: The thumb is placed at the base of the small finger and the remaining fingers curl over the thumb, forming a light fist. Now, place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take a deep comfortable breath.Benefits: This mudra relaxes the nervous system and helps to reduce snoring. It also improves the flow of oxygen to the brain and increases the capacity of the lungs.

Varun Mudra 
(Gesture of water)
This is for balancing the water element of your body. It makes the fluids in your body flow and keeps your skin moisturised. Ensure not to press the tip of the little finger. That may cause dehydration.
Procedure: Touch the tip of your little finger with the tip of your thumb. Straighten the other fingers. Place the hands on the knees with the palms facing up. 
Benefits: This mudra 
helps activate fluid circulation within the body. It cures skin diseases, infections and prevents pimples. It adds a natural glow to your face and prevents muscle pain.

Chinmaya Mudra 
(Gesture of awareness)
This mudra promotes physical and mental health.
Procedure: The thumb and index finger form a ring and the other three fingers are curled. Place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take deep, comfortable breaths. 
Benefits: It improves the flow of energy in the body and stimulates digestion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mudras energy flow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp