Six mudras to align your energy flow

BENGALURU : Mudras are attitudes of energy flow, which link individual pranic force with universal cosmic force. They help deepen awareness and concentration. A mudra may involve the whole body in a combination of asana, pranayama, bandha and visualisation techniques, or it may be a simple hand position.

Dr T Preethi Pushkarini, assistant medical officer in Naturopathy and Yoga Centre of Tiruchy GH and Vetrivel Naturopathy & Yoga Hospital, Tiruchy, says,“Lack or excess of any of the five elements — air, water, fire, earth and space — creates an imbalance in the body and causes diseases. Our fingers have the characteristics of these elements and each element serves a specific and important body function.

When a finger representing an element is brought in contact with the thumb, that element is brought into balance. Mudras adjust the flow of energy affecting the balance of the elements and restores health,” she says.

Agni Mudra

(Gesture of fire)

This mudra is for balancing the fire element of your body. Avoid it if you have indigestion or acidity.

Procedure: Fold your ring finger and press the second phalanx bone with the base of your thumb. Straighten other fingers. Place your palms on the knees, facing up. Practise it only in sitting position early in the morning on an empty stomach.Benefits: Reduces belly fat, boosts metabolism, controls obesity and improve digestion.

Vayu Mudra (Gesture of air)

As the name suggests, this is for balancing the air element of your body.

Procedure: Fold your index finger. Press the second phalanx bone of the index finger with the base of your thumb. Straighten the other three fingers of each hand so that they are relaxed and slightly apart. Now, place the hands on the knees with palms facing up. Relax the hands and arms.Benefits: This mudra helps release the excess air from the body reducing chest pain due to trapped gas.

Adi Mudra (First Gesture)

This is a symbolic gesture used in a spiritual yoga practice to calm the mind and nervous system.

Procedure: The thumb is placed at the base of the small finger and the remaining fingers curl over the thumb, forming a light fist. Now, place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take a deep comfortable breath.Benefits: This mudra relaxes the nervous system and helps to reduce snoring. It also improves the flow of oxygen to the brain and increases the capacity of the lungs.

Varun Mudra

(Gesture of water)

This is for balancing the water element of your body. It makes the fluids in your body flow and keeps your skin moisturised. Ensure not to press the tip of the little finger. That may cause dehydration.

Procedure: Touch the tip of your little finger with the tip of your thumb. Straighten the other fingers. Place the hands on the knees with the palms facing up.

Benefits: This mudra

helps activate fluid circulation within the body. It cures skin diseases, infections and prevents pimples. It adds a natural glow to your face and prevents muscle pain.

Chinmaya Mudra

(Gesture of awareness)

This mudra promotes physical and mental health.

Procedure: The thumb and index finger form a ring and the other three fingers are curled. Place your hands on the knees with palms facing upwards and take deep, comfortable breaths.

Benefits: It improves the flow of energy in the body and stimulates digestion.