Three drunk girls assault auto driver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three drunk girls allegedly hurled abuse and assaulted an auto driver. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday night on Crescent Road in High Grounds police station limits. Surendra Babu (32), a resident of Nagadevanahalli, picked up three girls from MG Road and was supposed to drop them at Hosahalli near Vijayanagar. As the girls, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, were shouting, he asked them to keep quiet.

“Irked by this, the girls hurled filthy abuses at me and also assaulted me. They hit me with a shoe and got down. Though people around tried to catch them, the three ran away,” Babu stated in the complaint.

The police, who have taken up a non-cognizable offence case, are on the lookout for the girls.

