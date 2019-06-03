Woman hangs self after spouse kills son, daughter shoots video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a man hanged his minor son and forced his wife to end her life in Vibuthipura on Sunday. His daughter shot the incident, and the video went viral after the death of the duo. HAL police arrested the father on charges of murder. The deceased were identified as Geetha Bai, (38) and her son Varun (12).

A police officer said that the incident took place late night and Suresh hanged Varun by standing him on a table. Later Bai hanged herself. Suresh’s daughter videotaped the incident. Neighbours who heard the screaming alerted the police and Suresh was taken into custody. He told police that unable to bear harassment by a money lender, his wife and son committed suicide. However, investigation revealed that he had killed his son.

There is help!

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.