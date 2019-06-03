Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth accuses institute of cheating

A 19-year-old youth aspiring to join the Indian Army has been allegedly cheated of Rs 2.25 lakh by a city-based institute.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 19-year-old youth aspiring to join the Indian Army has been allegedly cheated of Rs 2.25 lakh by a city-based institute. Sagar HS, a resident of Horanadu at KR Pete in Mandya district, has filed a complaint in this regard at Gangammanagudi police station against  All India Institute of Professional Training   (AIIPT)’s centre in Abbigere, Bengaluru.

Sagar told police that in 2018, he took part in an Army recruitment drive held in Mandya. He failed the medical tests, and was rejected for the soldier’s job. He then approached AIIPT which assured him of providing the necessary training in Chennai, Mumbai, Puducherry and Thoothukudi, and getting him the job for which he paid Rs 2.25 lakh.

He alleged that despite taking the money, the institute failed to provide him any training. It also gave him fake ID cards and admission. “About 200 aspirants have been cheated by the institute,” he added in the complaint. Sagar alleged that a few aspirants were taken to Chennai for training, but it was a mere eye-wash. 

However, when The New Indian Express contacted Sagar, he said no training was provided to him. He refused to divulge further details. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case against the institute and its management for cheating. Further probe is on.”

All India Institute of Professional Training 

