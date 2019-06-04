BBMP health inspector nabbed over bribery by ACB sleuths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BBMP health inspector was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to issue a trade licence. The arrested official is health inspector Pradeep Kumar of Arakere ward, Bommanahalli zone.ACB officials said that the complainant had applied for a trade licence in the BBMP office to start a snooker parlour in Arakere.

But the accused health inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue the same and had finally settled for Rs 8,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and filed a complaint. “On Monday, a trap was laid and the accused official was caught red-handed while he accepting Rs 8,000 from the complainant at a private place at Shantiniketan Layout in Hulimavu. He was arrested later,” an official added.