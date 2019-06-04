Bengaluru: Habitual offender thrashed by locals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In broad daylight, a 21-year-old habitual offender was caught and thrashed by the public after he snatched a bag from a woman at Nelamangala Town on Monday. The accused, Mahesh, targeted Chennamm K when she was passing Sondekoppa circle.

She had withdrawn Rs 20,000 cash from an ATM and was going to her relative’s house. She raised an alarm and the passerby chased him in an auto. He was thrashed black and blue before police reached the spot and took him to the custody. Preliminary investigations revealed Mahesh was involved in several theft cases.