Bengaluru mall uses art to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Bengaluru-based Baadal is known for his disruptive art pieces and social activism, like placing a plastic crocodile on potholes and creating 3D art around open manholes and pothole riddled roads. 

Published: 04th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students performed flash mob and group dance on the occasion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While people took the opportunity on World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness on the dangerous consequences of use of tobacco and took part in seminars and exhibitions, Orion Mall in Rajajinagar grabbed this occasion to celebrate art. They invited 3D artist and social activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy to create a life-sized art installation at the mall to draw attention to the damage caused by tobacco. 

In collaboration with city’s health professionals and medical students, the mall officials also arranged a free health screening to check for risk factors. Visitors were also given counselling by the medical practitioners, while a group of medical students performed flash mob and dance on the occasion.

“We are pleased to play a small role in helping inspire members of our community on their path to good health by eschewing tobacco. Art is something that everyone engages with and a great platform to communicate the message. We hope that the awareness drive and screening makes a difference to the overall quality of life of our community.” Sunil Munshi, senior general manager, Orion Mall, stated.

