From Bharatanatyam to films, city techie is rushed off his feet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shekar Rajendran is not your regular IT professional. The 38-year-old techie-cum-Bharatanatyam dancer is soon going to be seen on the big screen in the Kannada feature film, Bhoonataka Mandali, which will be released later this year. The film, which delves into the issue of child trafficking, is directed by Raghavendra Iyer, the son of late director and actor G V Iyer.

Rajendran has been juggling interests for over a decade now. Though he has acted in various short films, this is his first attempt at a full-fledged movie, which will be produced by G V Iyer productions.In the past, Rajendran has broken some records too. In 2015, he was a part of an attempt at Freedom Park by some city dancers to create a Guinness World Record for continuous dancing for 100 hours and 49 minutes. “I have been dancing since the age of seven, and a male dancer wasn’t so common in those days,” he tells CE, adding that he now runs two dance schools at Basaveshwaranagar and Malleswaram, with 50 students under him.

“On weekdays, post work, I manage to take classes from 8pm to 11pm. On weekdays, I start my day at 6am. It is not easy, but whenever a class gets cancelled, I try to find time for my personal life, like taking my family out for dinner,” he adds.Now, the multi-talented corporate manager is hoping to get into the arts industry full-time. His debut movie is scheduled to be released on September 1, on the occasion of G V Iyer’s 101th birth anniversary.

Rajendran hopes he would be able to pursue the vocation more in the future.“A backup is always needed financially. My IT background keeps me stable while on the side, I get to enjoy my passion as well,” he says, adding that his family and colleagues have been a huge support to help him realise his dreams.

