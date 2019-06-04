Home Cities Bengaluru

From Bharatanatyam to films, city techie is rushed off his feet

Shekar Rajendran is not your regular IT professional.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shekar Rajendran is not your regular IT professional. The 38-year-old techie-cum-Bharatanatyam dancer is soon going to be seen on the big screen in the Kannada feature film, Bhoonataka Mandali, which will be released later this year. The film, which delves into the issue of child trafficking, is directed by Raghavendra Iyer, the son of late director and actor G V Iyer. 

Rajendran has been juggling interests for over a decade now. Though he has acted in various short films, this is his first attempt at a full-fledged movie, which will be produced by G V Iyer productions.In the past, Rajendran has broken some records too. In 2015, he was a part of an attempt at Freedom Park by some city dancers to create a Guinness World Record for continuous dancing for 100 hours and 49 minutes. “I have been dancing since the age of seven, and a male dancer wasn’t so common in those days,” he tells CE, adding that he now runs two dance schools at Basaveshwaranagar and Malleswaram, with 50 students under him.

“On weekdays, post work, I manage to take classes from 8pm to 11pm. On weekdays, I start my day at 6am. It is not easy, but whenever a class gets cancelled, I try to find time for my personal life, like taking my family out for dinner,” he adds.Now, the multi-talented corporate manager is hoping to get into the arts industry full-time. His debut movie is scheduled to be released on September 1, on the occasion of G V Iyer’s 101th birth anniversary.

Rajendran hopes he would be able to pursue the vocation more in the future.“A backup is always needed financially. My IT background keeps me stable while on the side, I get to enjoy my passion as well,” he says, adding that his family and colleagues have been a huge support to help him realise his dreams.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharatanatyam Shekar Rajendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp