After 20 years of sexual abuse for dowry, Bengaluru woman files complaint against husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old woman has filed a case against her husband alleging that for the past 20 years, he sexually abused her and harassed her for dowry.

Suma (name changed), a resident of Vijaynagar, filed a complaint at Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station. In her complaint, she stated that she got married to Arun (name changed), a businessman, in 1999. As per his family’s demand, Suma’s family gave her 500 grams of gold and 40 grams to him. They also gave him a bike and spent more than Rs 15 lakh for the wedding. After getting married, she learned that Arun was an alcoholic, a gambler and would visit dance bars.

When questioned, he would harass her for dowry and would even beat her often. His parents harassed her as well. He forced her to dress like the women he encountered at these bars. A few years later, she learned he was having extra-marital affairs.

She said in her complaint that he would force her to act like the women in the pornographic videos he would watch. When she went to her parents’ house during her second pregnancy, Arun and his parents sold all her jewellery. A few years ago, he demanded that she sign a divorce petition. However, her parents intervened and set things right.

Arun then rented a house in Chandra Layout and stayed separately with Suma. After a few months of moving in, she borrowed Rs 8.5 lakh from her parents, which was spent by Arun. An investigating officer said, “Even after counselling Arun did not stop harassing Suma. We filed a domestic violence case against him and his in-laws.”