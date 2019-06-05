Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru boy dribbles his way to Junior NBA tourney in US

Arnav Gupta has just finished playing basketball with his friends near his house, and still has the energy to talk about the sport.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arnav Gupta has just finished playing basketball with his friends near his house, and still has the energy to talk about the sport. The 14-year-old reveals that he picked up the sport by chance. Initially, the city boy loved playing tennis but this changed after he joined National Public School in HSR Layout in 2013. Despite being disheartened at the non-existence of tennis courts in the school premises then, the athlete in him was encouraged to try basketball. Aged 10 then, his initial tryst with the sport made him fall for it. 

In a span of four years, Gupta has been taking rapid strides, even winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in inter-school tournaments multiple times. He has also represented Karnataka in the U-13 team. Now, the teenager has made it to the 10-member India boys team heading to the Jr NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament, which will be held from August 6-11 in Florida.

“Before picking basketball in the fourth grade, I used to play tennis, which I liked. When I changed my school, which did not have tennis courts, my father asked me to try out basketball. And it did not take long for me to like the sport. It was fun and interesting, so that is how it really began. Now, if I look back at having picked basketball, it has borne fruit, especially after having being picked for such a mega event,” Gupta told CE. 

The players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at the NBA Academy in Greater Noida. Gupta is the lone youngster from the city to make it to the boys’ team and he is pleased to have made the cut from the camp, which featured 20 players from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Skills Challenges, city competitions and national finals.
Gupta’s only plan was to give his best in the camp and not think about the team selection, which helped. “The training camp was tough. My coach told me to play my natural game and not think if I would be making it to the team or not. I did the same and it helped me,” he said, adding that he is slowly getting into the groove for the Jr NBA Global Championship, and will begin serious practice after 10-15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arnav Gupta Junior NBA bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp