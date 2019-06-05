Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cop gets suspended in cylinder blast case

However, the police officer ruled out this allegation, as no one made a statement during the investigation.

For the film shoot, the two cars were to collide and go up in flames

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old police constable Beemashankar attached to Bagalur police station has been suspected on charges of dereliction of duty, as he failed to give information about ‘Ranam’ film shoot, where two were killed in a cylinder blast.

A senior police officer said that Beemashankar, a special branch constable in Bagalur police station knew that the film shoot was held on Ring Road. He failed to inform the police officers, as the crew did not take any permission by the police jurisdiction. During the investigation, police found that Beemashankar’s duty was to gather information on what was happening at the locality, and to inform the police inspector. However, even though there was a crowd gathered to watch the shoot, he did not check what was happening there. After departmental inquiry the inspector submitted a report on Monday, based on which Beemashankar was suspended.  

It is also said that Beemashankar had taken bribe from the film crew after he went to the spot. However, the police officer ruled out this allegation, as no one made a statement during the investigation.

Case history
On March 29, 29-year-old Sumera and her eight-year-old daughter Aeyra were killed after a cylinder used on the set exploded. Bagalur Police had earlier arrested Kanakapura Srinivas, the producer of the film. Four members of the crew have also been arrested.

