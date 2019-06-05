Bengaluru: Gold thief caught red-handed by GRP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered nearly 148 gm of gold worth Rs 3.62 lakh from a 32-year-old habitual offender Prasad Pusalapati. He has been sent to judicial custody now.

According to Satyappa, Cantonment Railway Station Inspector, who nabbed the accused, “The individual is a habitual offender. We caught him redhanded at K R Puram railway station, when he was pickpocketing passengers on board the Arakkonam Passenger on Monday.” Permission was sought from court to take him into custody. “Prasad confessed that he had stolen 147.9 gm gold from passengers in five separate incidents. The gold has been recovered from him,” he added.



Pusalapati is a habitual offender and was arrested in 2016 by the GRP.