Bengaluru: Man heading home after prayers gets attacked

An investigating officer from Byatarayanapura police station said, “Khan is out of risk to his life.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was attacked by a gang when he was on his way back home from a masjid in New Guddadahalli. After offering namaz in the wee hours of Sunday, a group of four people from the neighbourhood stopped him and got into a brawl. They brutally attacked him with a knife, and escaped on seeing people rush to the spot.

The victim alleges he does not know the reason for the attack. The injured has been identified as Nayeem Ulla Khan, a resident of New Guddadhahalli. According to the complaint by his younger brother Tanzeem, Khan went to the masjid at around 5 am, on the eve of Ramzan to offer namaz. When he did not return home by 6 am, his father tried calling him to know why he was late. Khan’s friend attended the call and informed him that Khan had been stabbed multiple times and he had been admitted in Victoria hospital. Tanzeem and his parents rushed to the hospital to find Khan undergoing treatment in the emergency ward operation theatre. 

On gaining consciousness, Khan told his parents he was attacked by the gang, who told him he was ‘doing too much in the area’ and they wanted to stop him. When he questioned them, they pulled out their daggers and attacked him. 

An investigating officer from Byatarayanapura police station said, “Khan is out of risk to his life. We have received the complaint by his brother. Based on it we have started investigating, and have got some clues on the attackers. Only when we nab them will we get to know the exact reason behind the attack.” 

TAGS
bengaluru crime

